ZOTAC Unveils GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Video Card Series

Compact Dual-Fan GTX 1660 Ti Options

ZOTAC is introducing two compact dual-fan otions for the launch of the GTX 1660 Ti. The Turing-based, RTX-less GPU is NVIDIA‘s most affordable next-generation card yet with a starting MSRP of $279 USD.

Since ZOTAC focuses on compact builds, it is understandable that their initial offering would be compact designs. Unlike other manufacturers who opt for a single-fan design however, ZOTAC chose dual-fan options. This has to do with the fact that they understand airflow in a compact chassis well. Having dual fans allows users to run the video cards quietly on top of having superior cooling performance over single-fan designs.

What is the Difference Between the Two ZOTAC GTX 1660 Ti Video Cards?

The introductory ZOTAC models are the Gaming GTX 1660 Ti and Gaming GTX 1660 Ti AMP. The first version measures 173.4mm x 111.15mm x 35.3mm, while the AMP version is slightly larger at 209.6mm x 119.3mm x 41mm.

The regular version also runs at the reference clock rate of 1770MHz, while the AMP version is factory-overclocked. Although the company did not reveal specific clock rates yet. The AMP version also comes with a backplate, while the regular version goes without.

Both share the display output option of 3x DisplayPort 1.4 and 1x HDMI 2.0b. The two cards also require a single 8-pin PCIe power connector from the power supply.