Zotac Unveils Q-Series Workstation Mini-PCs with Quadro GPUs

Zotac continues to innovate on the mini-PC front with the announcement of their new Q-series ZBOX products. These are compact mini-PCs designed for workstation use. As such they come equipped with NVIDIA Quadro graphics, and are actually the first to sport Pascal Quadro GPUs in a mini-PC form.

How Big Are These Mini-PCs?

There are two sizes available. The mid-range QK7P3000 and high-end QK7P5000 come in a 203x 210 x 62.2mm size. Meanwhile, the entry-level QK5P1000 is slightly taller, albeit less wider at 184.6 x 184.6 x 71.5mm.

What Kind of Hardware is Inside the Zotac Q-Series ZBox Mini-PCs?

You might have guessed what GPU these units have inside just from the name. The QK7P3000 for example uses an NVIDIA Quadro P3000 6GB GDDR5, while the QK7P5000 has a Quadro P5000 16GB GDDR5. Naturally, the entry-level QK5P1000 comes with an NVIDIA Quadro P1000 4GB GDDR5.

In terms of CPUs, the entry level model uses an Intel Core i5-7200U, while the mid-range and high-end models use an Intel Core i7-7700T CPU. All have two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB. However, the mid-range and high-end models support 2400MHz as well as 2133MHz memory.

In terms of internal storage, all three support 1x 2.5″ SATA drives as well as 1x NVMe/SATA M.2 storage. As for display output, the entry-level QK5P1000 has four HDMI 2.0 ports, while the QK7P3000 and QK7P5000 have two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DP 1.4 ports.

