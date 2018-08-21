ZOTAC Unveils RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti Video Card Lineup

Three Triple Fan and One Blower Style Option

The next-generation NVIDIA GeForce GPU is here, and naturally ZOTAC is announcing their new video card line up as well. This new NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture delivers up to 6x the performance of the GeForce 10-series. Also, for the first time, real-time ray tracing in games is possible through NVIDIA RTX technology.

As for ZOTAC’s custom models, users can choose between three triple fan designs, and one traditional single fan rear-exhaust model. There is also an RTX 2070 model coming in October, but for now, the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 units will be hitting the store shelves.

What are the Features of ZOTAC’s 20-Series Video Cards?

At the top of the stack is the ZOTAC RTX 2080 Ti AMP video card. Although this uses the same triple-fan cooler design of the RTX 2080 Ti Triple Fan card, it is factory overclocked much higher. It also comes with a pre-binned GPU, so users are guaranteed to get a much higher overclock than a standard RTX 2080 Ti. The Triple Fan version has an engine clock of 1545MHz, but ZOTAC has not disclosed the specific factory OC for the AMP model yet.

There is also an AMP version for the RTX 2080 GPU. It appears to use the exact same custom triple-fan cooling solution as the RTX 2080 Ti AMP and Triple Fan models. These cards measure 308mm x 113mm x 57mm and take up 2.5 slots when installed. This custom cooler uses three 90mm fans and have backplates that span the length of the PCB. The heatsink itself is actually longer than the PCB, so it overhangs on the edge. Each card has three full-size DisplayPort and one HDMI 2.0 port with a USB Type-C port.

For those who prefer a rear-exhaust model, there is the ZOTAC RTX 2080 Blower. This has an 80mm blower-style fan and also has the same rear output config and backplate as the other 20-series ZOTAC models. Obviously, this is louder than the triple fan version, but it is ideal for those who can’t afford to dump warm air inside a system. Such as those with a cramped small-form factor or slim PC.