ZOTAC Unveils Their GeForce RTX 2070 Video Card Lineup

Six Models to Choose from

ZOTAC is announcing six new models which comprise their NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 lineup. This their base model RTX 2070 Blower all the way to the top-end RTX 2070 AMP Extreme. Since ZOTAC’s specialty is mini-PCs, they are also providing a “mini” version for compact system builds.

What Features Can Users Expect from these ZOTAC RTX 2070 Cards?

The entry-level GeForce RTX 2070 Blower uses the classic single 80mm blower fan design. It only exhausts at the rear and is preferable for enclosures where dumping exhaust heat inside the case is not advisable.

The rest of ZOTAC’s lineup however, offer either dual or triple 90mm fans with custom heatsinks. This allows for superior performance and much quieter operation than the blower style version. These cards use the latest IceStorm 2.0 cooler design which provides more surface area, and improved heatpipe layout, than previous ZOTAC coolers. These cards also have an additional die-cast metal jacket layer. This provides full board coverage and adds an integral structural strengthening. Furthermore, it also provides additional heat dissipation for other components.

The ZOTAC RTX 2070 Mini measures 211mm x 129mm x 41mm and is also available in an OC version. The default boost clock goes up to 1620MHz, while the OC version runs up to 1650MHz. Otherwise, they are identical.

Meanwhile, the RTX 2070 AMP series comes in three different variants, all of which have Spectra RGB LED lighting. The RTX 2070 AMP measures 268mm x 113mm x 38mm, has two fans and boosts up to 1740MHz. The RTX 2070 AMP Extreme Core boosts slightly higher than that at 1815MHz. Which is probably why it has three fans for additional cooling.

Lastly, the top-end RTX 2070 AMP Extreme has the highest factory overclock at 1860MHz. Both the RTX 2070 AMP Extreme and AMP Extreme Core also share the same triple 90mm fan design and measures 308mm x 113mm x 57mm.