ZTE Router Security Flaw Is Revealed But Has Been Fixed

ZTE Router Security Flaw is revealed, but don’t worry – It’s been fixed!

In the UK Hyperoptic is perhaps one of the best known providers for fully fibre super fast internet. With speeds above 1GBPS, it is clearly not a service that many people have in their homes. That might explain that why I did a broadband search on a comparison website they didn’t crop up for me.

Primarily used for businesses though, some home users do have it and as such you might be concerned to hear that a major flaw existed with it. Well, more specifically the routers they used.

In a report via ispreview, Hyperoptic used the Chinese ZTE routers for their consumers. Capable of dealing with these super-fast speeds they were a logical choice, however, a major security flaw existed which could potentially allow 3rd parties to alter your internet or possibly monitor your traffic.

Security Flaw

The flaw was found to exist within the ZTE built H298N and H298A routers. It was found that a simple phishing e-mail with an internal link could have potentially allowed for a third party to gain direct access to the router. This could potentially allow them to change the password or even potentially set up proxy’s to monitor your home or businesses internet traffic.

The good news is though that you don’t have to panic. While Hyperoptic has revealed the security flaw, they have already applied firmware updates to the routers. Therefore, ensuring that the flaw has been fixed.

So if you are one of Hyperoptics customers, the chances are you don’t need to worry. In addition, it seems that the flaw itself was likely not discovered by any malicious parties. At least, no instances of cases have presented themselves.

