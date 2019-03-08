10-Min Long Total War Video Shows How to Play with your Dong

Controlling an Unwieldy Tyrant

Creative Assembly has released a new 10-minute long let’s play video for Total War: Three Kingdoms. This time it focuses on the hideous tyrant Dong Zhuo.

The large and imposing Dong Zhuo is a powerful military leader from the late 2nd century AD. He was even able to depose Emperor Shao. Although Zhuo’s reign as chancellor resulted in multiple uprisings, he was able to smash the opposition.

See for yourself below:

How Do You Play as Dong Zhuo?



Dong Zhuo’s playstyle revolves around juggling internal control with external threats – much like the historical Dong Zhuo himself. You have a lot of power, and the ability to make a lot of different things happen, but the reins are slipping away from you and all the other warlords want a slice of the pie. The only way is to wage total war.

Players will not have access to Zhuo right away in-game. He will only appear once you defeat him in battle prior. Although he is tough, you do not need to kill him to unlock. You just need to defeat his army and attain the rank of Emperor yourself.

When is Total War: Three Kingdoms Coming Out?

Total War: Three Kingdoms is a PC-exclusive game arriving on May 29, 2019.

For more information on Dong Zhuo in-game, visit the Creative Assembly Thee Kingdoms blog entry.