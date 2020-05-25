1MORE Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless Headphones Review

1More has long proven to be one of the best of the best when it comes to headphones. When they launched, they were delivering products at a lower cost than other premium headphone makers, but matching or besting them in performance and build quality. Will that hold true with their new $150 Dual driver ANC Pro? We certainly hope it does. They’re very well equipped for their price range too, at $150 they may sound expensive, but they’re really not for the levels of equipment you get.

1MORE Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless Headphones

There are TWO levels of ANC, ensuring you’re getting the performance you need should you be in a truly busy and noisy place or just dealing with the background hum of sitting on a train. Thanks to their hybrid wireless/around the neck design, you get a huge battery, delivering 20-hours of wireless performance (15 with ANC). What’s more, they say a 10-minute charge is good for 3 hours of use. They’re also IPX5 rated, so if you’re a sweaty person that likes to run in the rain, you should be fine.

