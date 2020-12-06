1More Pistonbuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Review

1More has been growing in popularity over the last few years, proving time and time again that they’ve got the hardware to beat the bigger and more established brands at their own game. Even more so, beat them at the checkout too, with prices that often thrash rival offerings. Their latest, the 1More Pistonbuds, seem to offer everything you could want from a set of true wireless Bluetooth headphones, at a price that makes them affordable enough to seriously consider them.

You get 4 ENC microphones, powerful 7mm drivers, IPX4 water resistance, and built-in touch controls. They obviously have built-in batteries, but come with a small dock which charges them while they’re stored. Despite being a more affordable set, they’re clearly packing all the features of models that were costing over £100 just last year, and twice that again the year before!

Features

Clear Phone Call : 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) microphones combined with a DNN (Deep Neural Network) algorithm recognizes and amplifies your voice to lift your phone call experience to new heights.

: 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) microphones combined with a DNN (Deep Neural Network) algorithm recognizes and amplifies your voice to lift your phone call experience to new heights. Epic Sound: A 7 mm dynamic driver and AAC wireless compatibility let you hear every detail from clear highs, soothing middles, booming bass to tender vocals.

A 7 mm dynamic driver and AAC wireless compatibility let you hear every detail from clear highs, soothing middles, booming bass to tender vocals. Lightweight and Portable: Weighing merely 4.2g, these earbuds sit snugly in the compact charging case so you can take these buds anywhere.

Weighing merely 4.2g, these earbuds sit snugly in the compact charging case so you can take these buds anywhere. Snug and Secure Fit: These earbuds are made with an ergonomic design that comes with ear tips of different sizes to help you find the perfect Rest assured that your earbuds will stay put no matter how hard you shake your head.

These earbuds are made with an ergonomic design that comes with ear tips of different sizes to help you find the perfect Rest assured that your earbuds will stay put no matter how hard you shake your head. Touch Control: Play/ pause your music, answer / hang up your phone calls and activate your voice assistant, all with simple taps – thanks to the intuitive touch control.

Product Trailer