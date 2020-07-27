1MORE True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones Review

1MORE hit the market in a big way just a couple of years ago. They set out to make some of the finest headphones on the market, and take down many of the headphone giants when it comes to price and performance. If you’ve read any of our previous 1MORE reviews, you’ll know they’ve succeeded too. They continue to release phenomenal sounding headphones, with class-leading build quality and at prices that make them very competitive. I’m hoping we see the same with the 1MORE True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones, or the EHD9001TA if you want to get technical. At just £189.99 they sound like a great deal, especially given their specifications.

1MORE True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones

Firstly, they’re true wireless, which means that it’s a set of independent earbuds with no cables, much like the modern Apple Air Pods. They come with dual ANC microphones for noise cancellation, feature hi-res audio support from their built-in DSP and Qualcomm chip. You get dual drivers per ear, with a dynamic driver + balanced armature. Then you have aptX/AAC, Qi charging, Infrared Sensor for auto-pause, and 22 hours playtime. Of course, they have a little battery dock too, which can offer two hours use with just 15 minutes charging.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Choose between 2 levels of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), with Level 1 filtering out unwanted noise up to 35 dB*, and level 2 suppressing ambient noise up to 20 dB. Level 3, Pass-Through, lets in ambient noise so you can stay aware of your surroundings.