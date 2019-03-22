20 Minutes Of System Shock Remake Footage Released

System Shock Remake

While a lot of the more recent news has been surrounding System Shock 3, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the original game is also currently getting the ‘remake’ treatment.

This ‘remake/remaster’ has become something of a popular trend in recent years and with the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake, we saw just how good this can be if done correctly.

If you were, therefore, curious as to how this gaming classic is coming along in the ‘remake’ stakes, then we have good news for you! Developer Nightdive Studios has just released a 20-minute long gameplay video and so far things are looking pretty awesome!

What Do We Think?

Well, it should of course be noted that this game is still very firmly a work in progress. As such, the video isn’t the game in its finished state and, as such, does have a few rough edges.

That being said, however, it seems that the development is coming along nicely and the game itself really seems to be capturing the ethos of the original while dragging it into the 21st century.

When Is It Out?

We still do not have a firm release date for the System Shock remake and, given that this project has already received a number of delays, we would take any with a pinch of salt.

That being said, however, Nightdive Studios do seem committed to a release in 2020 so although it could still be well over a year away, it might all be worth it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!