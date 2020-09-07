3D Realms Reveal “Graven” a Spiritual Successor to Hexen II

The year is 1997, and PC gamers are kicking back and enjoying Hexen II. That’s right, it’s been a mighty 23 freaking years since the game came out. However, much like the 3rd Bill and Ted movie, time has no bearing on sequels anymore. 3D Realms used their Realms Deep digital event to reveal their next game, Graven.

While it’s not a direct sequel to Hexen II, it is a spiritual successor. So the same look and feel we know and love, but with its own unique elements and story too. Honestly, I couldn’t ask for anything better!

Graven will feature the usual mix of first-person puzzles and shooting action. It’s very much an old-school experience and while the graphics in the trailer are more modern, they still nod towards to games roots too, which should appeal to some older gamers like myself.

About Graven

“Action, mystery, and a chance for redemption await you in the gritty action first person puzzler GRAVEN. Explore a dark fantasy world as a wrongly convicted man of faith. Battle the horrors of humanity, the wilds, and beyond using the environment, magic, and armaments. A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself. A marriage between modern development tools and techniques with a stark late 90s aesthetic bring the action first-person puzzler GRAVEN to life, featuring character designs by Chuck Jones (Duke Nukem 3d, Half-Life) and the voice talent of Stephan Weyte (Blood, Fire Emblem, Dusk) in a dark yet distinct medieval fantasy experience.” – 3D Realms

They’ve literally made the game to look like it was made in Unreal Engine back in 1998, albeit, it’s running at higher resolutions, frame rates and does have a few more visual bells and whistles on it. Which is great, that sounds exactly like what I would want from my Hexen II (spiritual) sequel!

“Solve environmental puzzles with elemental spells to uncover secrets and entirely new areas. Engage with townsfolk and learn what troubles them, embark on a journey through three expansive, open-ended regions, and slay evil enemies. Team up with a friend in split-screen co-op or even form a party of four online for magical mayhem.” – Frederik Schreiber, vice president of 3D Realms

Price and Availability

The game is set to launch on all major platforms in 2021, with no clear release date beyond that so far. However, Steam is running a sale on 3D Realms and other similar games which you can check out here.