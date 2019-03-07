3D Realms To Reveal New ‘Quake Engine’ FPS Tomorrow!

3D Realms To Announce New Game!

When I mention the name 3D Realms, for most, one of two things will immediately come to mind. Duke Nukem 3D or the whole fiasco surrounding the development of Duke Nukem Forever. While the studio has been largely exceptionally quiet in recent years, however, we did hear rumours last year that something interesting was in the works.

Well, in a report via DSOGaming, 3D Realms has confirmed that they will announce their next game tomorrow! – What exactly will it be though? Well, this is where things get interesting.

Retro Style Shooter

The game is reportedly set to be based on the original Quake engine. Yes, we’re talking Quake from 1996. As such, the general feeling is that this is going to be a retro-style first person shooter.

If this does turn out to be the reality, it’s a very bold direction for the company to go in. One, however, that they clearly have a lot of pedigree in.

What Do We Think?

After such a long hiatus, it’s honestly genuinely exciting to see what 3D Realms might have in store for us. There is always room for another great FPS game and if they can manage to pull off the classic feel but with a few modern comforts, this could truly be excellent.

I guess, however, either with screenshots or a trailer, we’ll know a lot more about this by tomorrow!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!