3DMark Gets a New Look & Game Estimation Tool

3DMark is undoubtedly one of the best system benchmarking tools around. It is, for that reason, that we regularly and extensively utilize it within our own system, laptop, and graphics card testing. If there was a criticism to be made of it, however, it’s that the interface was starting to get more than a little tired.

Well, following the release of a new update, not only has 3DMark received a much overdue facelift, but they have also added a brand new tool that’ll make estimating gaming performance a lot simpler moving forward!

3DMark Gets a Huge Update!

As part of the update, one of the immediate things you will notice is that the interface has generally been improved allowing for a much clearer display of the benchmarking information. As such, if you too regularly deploy this benchmarking tool, we daresay these improvements will be welcome.

That shouldn’t, however, overshadow what is undoubtedly one of the most interesting additions. Namely, that a new tool has been added that now allows for it to estimate what framerate you can expect from gaming titles!

Gaming Framerate Estimates!

The new drop-down tool allows you to pick from a variety of games and also pick the graphical setting and resolution. From that, based on the results given in its own test, it should be able to give you a pretty solid estimate as to what level of frame rate performance you can expect from that title.

Put simply, this is an amazingly useful tool if you’re planning on getting a new PC title, but are not certain how your system will handle it!

Some – But More to Come

At the time of writing, 3DMark has confirmed that gaming estimates will be available for the following titles:

Apex Legends

Battlefield V

Fortnite

GTA V

Red Dead Redemption 2

So, admittedly, rather little to pick from. They have, however, said that this is only the beginning and over the coming months, they intend to regularly add more to the list!

Better still, in announcing this new update, until December 1 3DMark Advanced Edition is 85% off, only $4.49 (USD), from Steam and the UL Benchmarks website. So if you want to check that out, you can visit the official Steam page via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!