AMD Take Ryzen 3rd Gen to the Next Level – 12 Cores!

Ryzen 3rd Gen

The Ryzen series has been a big hit for AMD since it launched. Gen 1 blew us away with the price and performance, and Gen 2 continued that trend. However, it looks like Gen 3 is going to be one of the most impressive achievements in AMD history.

What Can We Expect?

Their new 7nm architecture is the real star here. They’ve tweaked literally every aspect of the chip design. Now, you can expect 2x the floating point performance, as well as 2x the cache size. Both of those mean big improvements for creatives and gamers that we can’t wait to see in action. However, it’s the IPS Uplift that impresses the most. They aimed for 8% and managed a whopping 15% improvement; more instructions per clock means everything benefits from that speed boost.

Ryzen 7

First up, we have the new Ryzen 7 processors. Firstly, the 3700X, which has that double size cache of 36MB. It’ll now boost to an impressive 4.4 GHz, and offers the usual 8 cores and 16 thread design. AMD has always been a bit behind with efficiency though, but perhaps not now. At just 65w this is a very efficient part; it should run cooler than previous gens too.

AMD claim their single core performance on Ryzen 3rd Gen are on par or better than Intel, and their multi-core performance is significantly faster. Of course, that’ll be put to the test in reviews soon enough.

Ryzen 7 3800X

For gamers, their best option is now the 3800X. Offering a more powerful 4.5 GHz boost mode. AMD demonstrated this against the i9-9900K and performance was extremely closely matched between the two.

I mean, I want to see more real-world testing, but I think they’re well enough on the right track here and still beating last-gen Ryzen by a fair margin too.

PCIe 4.0

OF course, the new CPUs will work with the next-gen X570 motherboards, offering PCIe 4.0 throughput, which in 3DMarks new PCIe Feature Test has AMD flying way into the lead yet again. I’m eager to see this full rolled out to more hardware to see what benefits it’ll have to current and future games, storage, and more.

Motherboards

At the launch, we can expect a whopping 56 motherboards from AMD partners. That’ll no doubt range from the affordable, right up to the overclocking/gaming monster boards from the likes of Gigabyte, MSI, ASUS, etc.

Beyond 8 Cores

AMD dropped the big news with this one, a new flagship CPU series called Ryzen 9. It’s the new chip design, still 7nm, but brings an impressive 12 cores and 24 threads into an AM4 package. Sure, the Ryzen 7 is still the king for gamers. However, for content creators, those extra cores will have huge benefits for rendering and processing video, and so much more.

As you can see, the chip features two chiplet modules, each with 6 cores, giving us our 12 core design. Just like the other CPUs, we still have huge benefits from the larger cache, clock speeds, etc. A 70 MB cache, 4.6 GHz clock, and amazingly still only 105 TDP.

Prices and Availability

The new CPUs will launch on the 7th of July, so 7nm on the 7th of the 7th. That’s easily remembered! The Ryzen 3700X will be just $349.99, and the 3800X just $399.99. However, the Ryzen 9 12 Core will be just $499.99, less than half the price of the equivalent 12-Core CPU from Intel; which is also slower than the new AMD one… WOW!

