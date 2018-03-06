UK University Offering £5,500 Computer Science Degree

Computer Science Undergraduate Course

These days, getting a degree can be a very costly experience. If the actual living expenses weren’t enough, with the hike in tuition fees, most students are lucky to come away with debts less than £50,000.

One university, however, is offering 3,000 placements on an undergraduate Computer Science course. In addition, the course on offer costs just slightly over £5,500 a year.

University of London

The University of London has a long-standing reputation for home study. The course they are offering in this instance is no exception. Being specifically targeted towards mature students or working students, in a report via the BBC, the university is offering 3,000 placements for a 3-year undergraduate course at rates of just £5,650 a year.

The course, which is set to begin from next year, is an attempt by the university to reverse the trend of home or part-time students. Surprisingly such student figures have fallen by nearly 40% since 2012. The course has been specifically created to suit the lifestyle of workers, older person/s or students on a budget to achieve a BSc in Computer Science.

What do we think?

Personally, I believe that University fees should be free or far more subsidized than they are, that being said, I can understand why tuition fees did need to be introduced. Too many people began to view university as an experience rather than as a genuine wish to further their education and build a career.

The current situation isn’t good, but offering such courses at reduced prices and to specifically appeal to those who might find accessing a degree education difficult, however, is a good step in the right direction.

What do you think? Interested in the course? Did you study at University? How much did it cost you? – Let us know in the comments!

