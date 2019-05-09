7 Days To Die Gets New 4K/2K Graphical Mod

I must admit that I haven’t pumped as many hours into 7 Days To Die as it probably deserved. This might have been something to do with the fact that I could never tempt a friend into buying it and, like DayZ, the people you share your survival experience with can be more than a little… unfriendly.

With it being over 5 years now since the game was launched on Steam, while the game has seen various improvements, on the whole, the graphics have started to show their age a little.

Thanks to a brand new mod, however, you can now experience the game with fully-fledged 4K and 2K graphical textures.

Texture Packs

The mod, created by ‘DUST2DEATH’ shows a remarkable level of work and detail that really makes the game stand out. The key emphasis of the mod is largely on the trees, foliage, water, and lighting. On top of that, however, it also includes more than a few little additions and improvements to how the game plays.

What Do We Think?

7 Days To Die is a pretty good game, but as above, one that improves significantly if you can play it with friends. As such, if you and a few of your pals have this sat in your Steam Library, the mod gives you a great opportunity to revisit it again and see if you can survive the apocalypse.

The mod (and further information on it) can be downloaded via the link here!

What do you think? Did you ever play 7 Days To die? Are you still playing it now? – Let us know in the comments!

