79% of Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Gamers Have Stopped Playing?

It is somewhat unusual that as we approach a month since the initial release of Cyberpunk 2077, for many people it is generally considered to either be one of the best or worst games of 2020. And, in fairness, there’s a solid case to be made for both positions. – Following the release of the latest concurrent player statistics via Githyp, however, something rather unusual has turned up regarding the Steam version of Cyberpunk 2077.

In a nutshell, 79% of the people who played it on or around launch day are seemingly no longer playing it any more!

Cyberpunk 2077 Player Count Bombs on Steam!

Following an initial peak of around 1 million concurrent players when Cyberpunk 2077 launched on December 10th, the figures over the last week show that this has nosedived rather significantly with only around 100,000-150,000 people playing the game (at the same time) each day. While we should note that these statistics are limited to only those who play it on Steam, it seems relatively fair to suggest that this is likely mirrored on the other PC launcher platforms available (such as GOG).

Put simply, there can be no denying it, a lot of people have very quickly walked away from Cyberpunk 2077.

What Do We Think?

While such statistics could be understandable on the more ‘hit and miss’ console versions of the game, given that Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably best played on the PC, it is clearly surprising to see that the popularity in the game has dwindled so much so quickly. – Admittedly, many people may just be giving it a month or two for a few more patches to land to make the game, overall, a bit more stable. I know, for example, more than a few people who are very specifically doing this. Again though, such figures clearly make for very disappointing news for CD Projekt Red over what should’ve been one of the most unquestionable standout gaming hits in recent memory.

