8K Association Sets Out Format ‘Key Performance Attributes’

/ 5 hours ago

Consumers are currently, slowly but surely, making the transition over to 4K displays. Be it for gaming monitors or for TVs, however, the transition will take some time. We’re actually in something of an unusual position that the technology is ahead of the practicality curve. For example, to just run 4K on a PC, you need a pretty impressive specification. Additionally, there’s only a handful of sources which can provide you with ‘on-demand’ 4K TV programming. As such, the days of 8K being a viable platform is still a very long way off!

In a report via Engadget, however, the official 8K Association has at least confirmed what the ‘industry standards’ will be for the display format.

8k association

8K Association Agrees To Format Industry Standards

The 8K Association has many prominent members including Samsung, Panasonic, Intel, Hisense, and TCL. As such, with them agreeing to the set standards for the display format, we do have a pretty even playing field as to what consumers can (and should) expect.

So, what are the standards? Well, they are listed as follows:

  • Resolution: 7680 x 4320 pixels
  • Input Frame Rate: 24p, 30p and 60p frames per second
  • Display Luminance: More than 600 nits peak Luminance
  • Codec: HEVC
  • Interface: HDMI 2.1
Sony's 98-Inch 8K HDR TV Will be Available in June for $69,999 USD

What Do We Think?

With so few manufacturers currently producing 8K displays (but undoubtedly with more to come), the standards are a little loose and may change in the future as various technologies get introduced. It is, however, suggested that despite these ‘public’ specifications, manufacturers have been given a much more ‘in-depth’ specification which their products should look to adhere to.

The bottom line, however, is that unless your bank account has several numbers before the decimal point, ‘affordable’ consumer-level models are still a long way off being a realistic proposition.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

