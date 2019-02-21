8Pack Orion X2 Dual PC System Now Available for £32,999.99

8Pack Orion X2 Dual PC

Ian “8Pack” Parry has teamed up with Overclockers UK once again to bring a beastly PC system. This time it is the Orion X2, a dual-system PC inside a Phanteks Elite Full Tower case. Fully water-cooled and it also sports top of the line hardware for an equally jaw-dropping price tag.

The Phanteks Elite can house an E-ATX and a mini-ITX system at the same time. With the Orion X2, one system uses an Intel i7-7980XE HEDT CPU (OC’d to at least 4.6GHz), while the mini-ITX board uses an Intel i7-9700K (OC’d to at least 5.1GHz). Users can also opt for an Intel i9-9900K CPU instead, which can be pre-OC’d to at least 5.0GHz.

As for the GPU, up to three NVIDIA TITAN RTX graphics cards can be used. Since these are all utilizing liquid cooling, all are also pre-overclocked.

In terms of RAM, the first HEDT system is available with up to 128GB of 3200MHz DDR4 on an ASUS ROG Rampage 6 Extreme Omega Mainboard. The secondary ITX system on the other hand runs 16GB of 4000MHz DDR4 on an ASUS ROG Strix Z390I Gaming Motherboard.

How Much is the 8Pack Orion X2 System?

It is now available via Overclockers UK starting at £32,999.99.