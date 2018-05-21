A Holographic Phone Will Become Available at Major Carriers Soon

We’re talking about the RED Hydrogen One.

A holographic phone might still sound a bit science-fiction even in this day and age. However, this actual piece of tech is quite real, and it will even become available for consumers this summer. Both Verizon and AT&T have just announced its arrival, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about. While an exact arrival date is not available at the time of writing, it’s worth noting that the device has already suffered two delays. However, you should probably expect an August release.

What about pricing?

Well, preorders for the holographic phone kicked off last July for $1,200. RED has revealed that there will be two different variants of the smartphone, namely an aluminum and a titanium version. The first one will set you back $1,295, while the titanium will cost $1,595. For that kind of money, you’ll get a smartphone with a 5.7-inch “holographic display” that can deliver a 3D experience without the need of special glasses. Moreover, the device features an expandable pin system that can support various new modules. And for those of you who won’t find the holographic experience to your liking, you can always use the device in 2D mode.

What do you think about the RED Hydrogen One so far? Would you be willing to spend more than $1.200 on it, or do you think that its holographic display is just a parlor trick?