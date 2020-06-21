A New Donkey Kong World Record Has Been Set

You may have noted that over the last few days, one of the biggest Donkey Kong Highlights (and trust me, we don’t get many of those) was that Guinness World Records recently announced that Billy Mitchell’s previously removed scores had been reinstated on their website.

While I still suspect that this decision was only made based on legal pressure rather than any ‘compelling new evidence’ like GWR claims, that is another story for another day. I’m still waiting to hear back from you Guinness…

On a far more positive tangent, however, we have some excellent news! Robbie Lakeman, one of the most ardent Donkey Kong high score runners in recent years has just set a brand new world record!

A New Donkey Kong World Record!

Achieving the score live on Twitch, you can check out the clip below where he finally breaks it (with the subsequent kill screen). Although pending official confirmation (as it has to be verified) this is, however, for all intents and purposes, the brand new world record with a score of 1,260,700 points. Just, incidentally, 1,700 over the prior record!

Rest assured though, where there’s Donkey Kong news, Billy Mitchell is sure to appear!

Congratulations to my friend Robbie Lakeman on his new Donkey Kong world record! 1,260,700 points, incredible. — Billy Mitchell (@BillyPacman) June 16, 2020

It should, of course, be noted that Billy Mitchell hasn’t been the Donkey Kong record holder for several years now. As such, one should (in the spirit of fairness) take his post as a genuine comment of praise! – Call me a cynic though, but I just had to throw in the below Twitter response someone gave… I must admit, it made me laugh!

If you do, incidentally, want to check out the full run of Robbie Lakeman’s record breaking stream, you can visit the link here!