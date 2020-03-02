A New Watch Dogs Mod Helps Exorcise the Ghosts of E3

When it was originally showcased at E3, Watch Dogs looked to be something of a pretty significant game-changer in terms of graphical quality seen from games on the PC platform. When it actually was released, however, it didn’t look anything near as good as the original video.

It was, of course, subsequently revealed that Ubisoft had (very deliberately) watered-down the PC port of the game. Specifically, so that the PS4 and Xbox One versions would look better. It has, however, always left something of a bitter taste in the mouths of those who purchased the PC version (based on the trailer) and expected to be blown away by it. Put simply, Watch Dogs looked average. At best!

Well, thanks to a brand new mod, we may now (finally), after 6 years since the game launched, actually have something that looks as good (if not better) than the original Ubisoft release.

Watch Dogs Natural & Realistic Lighting Mod

The release of a new ‘Natural & Realistic Lighting mod’ (as shown in these 3 videos) makes Watch Dogs look absolutely amazing! Better still, for those of you with fairly beefy graphics cards, the mod also supports ray tracing. Rather than those seen in the Nvidia 20XX cards, however, this is done via post-processing and, as such, should work on most graphics cards. Albeit, and as above, don’t attempt this on your 1050 Ti.

As you can see in these videos, however, the results achieved in this mod are absolutely stunning!

Where Can I Try It Out?

I daresay that more than you a few of you reading this may likely have Watch Dogs loitering on your Uplay account. As such, if you do want to give it a try, then you can download it (and learn more) via the link here!

It may not completely solve the problems this game had, but boy does it make it look 1000 times better! If only Ubisoft had gone the distance with this PC port…

What do you think? Are you impressed with this mod? Are you going to give it a try? – Let us know in the comments!