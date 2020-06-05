A Week of ESO Greymoor – There’s a Main Quest?

The Elder Scrolls Online has been my daily game of choice for a few years now. I’m even starting to get a bit more serious with guilds, PVP, regular trials and such after many years of just pure PVE. It’s a huge game though, and new Greymoor content adds quite a lot. The latest expansion sees us return to the lands of Skyrim once again, albeit a thousand years before the events of the main game of the same name.

Greymoor

With the new ESO Greymoor expansion, we were promises around 30 hours of brand new main questing. Uncovering the dark heart of Skyrim and exploring something about vampires taking over. However, I haven’t taken much more than two hours of that in. It’s not going anywhere. So what the hell have I been putting many hours into every evening?

Antiquities

When I was this revealed, I just couldn’t work out what it would really mean. It looked like a great way to passively play the game. Explore the land to find “leads” which then give you this little geometric puzzle to solve. Solve the puzzle and it gives you some locations on the map, or just one location if you did the puzzle well enough. Off you go, exploring for this part of the map to find a dig spot in that area. Then you have to scan the area and narrow down the part of the dig site and then… you dig! You have a brush and various levels of spade tools, a time limit and some health. The end goal is to find the Antiquity within, and even some bonus items if you have time left.

Grind?

In a nutshell, that’s it. So why have I and countless others done this a LOT? For starters, the skill line is slow levelling, so there is a grind element, but it’s actually a lot of fun. I’m making gold too, as well as finding some cool items. You can dig in basically EVERY area of the game too, this isn’t just a single zone thing, it’s adapted to every zone.

However, it goes deeper than this. It’s led to a reason to revisit world bosses, to run dungeons again, to explore every create and box. They can all drop leads, and some awesome ones are turning up in specific locations, leading to a new gold-rush to play long-forgotten bosses and content again.

Mythic Items & More

One important thing about Antiquities is the mythic items. These are ultra cool single stat items. Such as Malacath’s Band of Brutality, which “Increases your damage done by 25%. You cannot deal critical damage.” or Ring of the Wild Hunt which “Increases your movement speed by 15% while in combat. Increases your movement speed by 45% while out of combat.” and there are plenty more. This gives you a new modifier on your set building.

They’ve even hidden all the parts for a cool Dwarven Ebon Wolf Mount into the system. All you have to do is find all the pieces, it can’t be that hard, right? Check out the guide on Alcasthq. You’ll be exploring delves, fighting monsters, and killing bosses for this one, but it’s a great way to spend a day or two.

They promised us adventures like Indiana Jones, and well, they delivered. I’ve become some bad-ass fighting archaeologist out seeking treasures to make me even more badass.

Vampires and Stuff

They overhauled the Vampire skill line too, but I’m still digging in the dirt for treasure and having a blast. Plus, the new Harrowstorms (a fresh take on the Dolmens) are great fun to battle, if a little rare to spawn. So far though, it seems Elder Scrolls Online is far from the end of its life and the year of Skyrim content has only just begun. I’ll get around to the main quest of Skyrim soon, maybe.

You can grab a copy of The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor for PC, PlayStation or Xbox here.