Abkoncore H600X Mid-Tower RGB Case Review

I’ll admit, Abkoncore aren’t a name that often spring to mind. I’ve heard of them before, but haven’t really gotten around to testing many of their products. Actually, that’s quite literally the case here as I think this sample sat in storage way longer than intended due to Covid lockdown, things got a little disorganised. However, I am here, I am on it and I’m excited. The H600X is a mid-tower that ticks all the right boxes. It features RGB lighting and tempered glass, so that’s always a solid start in 2020.

Abkoncore H600X

There’s no doubt about it, the Abkoncore H600X has just about everything you could ask for from a modern mid-tower. The RGB on the three included fans is awesome, as that gives you a lot of customisation options. Don’t worry, it comes with a remote control and hub too. Of course, all those fans will give you big airflow and great cooling performance. You get a tempered glass window, cable routing, and a PSU shroud too, so it should help you get a clean looking build with relative ease.

Features

  • Mid-Tower
  • 2 x 200mm + 1 x 120mm Pre-installed RGB fans
  • Tempered Glass Side Panel
  • High-Airflow Mesh Design
  • ATX Motherboard Support
  • Built-in PSU Shroud

What Abkoncore Had to Say

“The front rectangular mesh design gives you more room for external cold air, providing a complete cooling and tuning system with pre-installed 200mm spectrum fans. The carbon-style pattern adds luxury to the design to show extraordinary design.” – YouTube

Specifications

Abkoncore Launch the H600X Mid-Tower RGB Chassis 5

For in-depth specifications, check the official Abkoncore H600X product page here.

