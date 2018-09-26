Absolver’s Free Expansion ‘Downfall’ is Now Available

Lots of New Content for Free

Devolver Digital‘s unique fighting game Absolver has a new free expansion pack available for download. Unlike other fighting games which basically just squeeze as much money as they can for new costume DLCs, Devolver Digital actually packs new content and gameplay with the latest update. Dubbed ‘Downfall’, this new expansion for Absolver adds new fighting style and procedurally generated events. Which further expand replayability.

For those who have never heard of the game, it is also the perfect time to check it out. Especially since Steam is currently running a 50% off sale. It is currently only £12.49 in the UK or $14.99 USD.

What is New in the Downfall Expansion?

There is a new Downfall Mode which enables players to battle through the new Adalian mines by themselves or in co-op mode. These battles are procedurally generated so each run is unique and each encounter varies.

There is also a new combat style called Faejin. This style blends defense and offense with percussive strikes and fluid power. It is also designed for more advanced Absolver players as it can be quite complex, requiring shifting of defensive abilities and two dozen attacks.

Furthermore, those who have reached the Disciple rank in a school will now be able to compete in School Challenges. All wins representing one’s school count in the School challenges, with individual and collective performances of the schools bringing fresh rewards every three weeks, at the end of the season.

Can My System Run Absolver?

Absolver does not have strict system requirements, needing only a GTX 480 graphics card at the minimum and recommends a GTX 960 for high graphics settings.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 x64

Windows 7/8/8.1/10 x64 Processor: Intel Core i7-950 (4 * 3000) or equivalent / AMD Phenom II X4 965 (4 * 3400) or equivalent

Intel Core i7-950 (4 * 3000) or equivalent / AMD Phenom II X4 965 (4 * 3400) or equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 480 (1536 MB) / Radeon HD 7850 (2048 MB)

GeForce GTX 480 (1536 MB) / Radeon HD 7850 (2048 MB) DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 11 GB available space

11 GB available space Additional Notes: Gamepad strongly recommended.

Recommended Requirements