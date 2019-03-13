Acer Introduces the EI491CR 49″ 32:9 144Hz FreeSync 2 Monitor

Large and Fast Display for Gaming

Acer is introducing the new EI491CR monitor, featuring a 144Hz VA panel with a resolution of 3840 x 1080. So it is essentially two 1080p monitors side by side in one.

This monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1800R curvature, helping with gaming immersion further. In addition to the 144Hz refresh rate of the 8-bit Samsung VA panel (overclocked from 120Hz), it also supports AMD FreeSync 2. So players can expect a tear-free display when paired with a supporting Radeon GPU.

The Acer EI491CR has a contrast ratio of 3000:1 and brightness of 400 cd/m2. It is also DisplayHDR400 certified and has a dci-p3 color gamut coverage of 90%.

Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 and two HDMI 1.4 ports. It also has built-in 3-watt stereo speakers.

How much is the Acer EI491CR Monitor?

The Acer EI491CR will be available starting May 2019, with an MSRP of $899 USD.