Acer Introduces the EI491CR 49″ 32:9 144Hz FreeSync 2 Monitor

/ 11 hours ago
Acer Introduces EI491CR 49" 32:9 144Hz FreeSync 2 Monitor

Large and Fast Display for Gaming

Acer is introducing the new EI491CR monitor, featuring a 144Hz VA panel with a resolution of 3840 x 1080. So it is essentially two 1080p monitors side by side in one.

This monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1800R curvature, helping with gaming immersion further. In addition to the 144Hz refresh rate of the 8-bit Samsung VA panel (overclocked from 120Hz), it also supports AMD FreeSync 2. So players can expect a tear-free display when paired with a supporting Radeon GPU.

Acer Introduces EI491CR 49" 32:9 144Hz FreeSync 2 Monitor

The Acer EI491CR has a contrast ratio of 3000:1 and brightness of 400 cd/m2. It is also DisplayHDR400 certified and has a dci-p3 color gamut coverage of 90%.

Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 and two HDMI 1.4 ports. It also has built-in 3-watt stereo speakers.

Acer Introduces EI491CR 49" 32:9 144Hz FreeSync 2 Monitor

How much is the Acer EI491CR Monitor?

The Acer EI491CR will be available starting May 2019, with an MSRP of $899 USD.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!