Acer Launches Nitro XZ2 Series Curved Gaming Monitors

Acer has announced the launch of their new Nitro XZ2 Series monitors offering gamers smooth and immersive gameplay with AMD Radeon FreeSync, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 and up to a fast 1 ms response time with prices starting at $199.99. The series includes the 31.5-inch Nitro XZ322QU and 27-inch Nitro XZ272 supporting up to a speedy 165 Hz refresh rate and the 23.6-inch 144 Hz Nitro XZ242Q.

Thanks to Visual Response Boost (VRB), they deliver up to a 1 ms response time, resulting in smoothly rendered images with less noticeable blur in fast-moving scenes.

Acer Nitro XZ2

The Nitro XZ2 series monitors support DisplayPort and HDMI on AMD Radeon FreeSync, which syncs the monitor’s and graphics card’s frames to deliver clear and fluid visuals even during the fiercest battles. VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 provides up to 400 nit cd/m² brightness, a 100 million: 1 maximum contrast ratio and HDR10 support, resulting in brilliant images with true-to-life colors. In addition, the 1500R curved screen increases the field of view and perceived area of peripheral vision compared to a flat display of the same size.

Full HD resolution provides sharp and clear visuals, perfect for gaming, editing photos and viewing movies and videos. Gamers can optimize their visual advantage by selecting from 11 black level options to reveal details often hidden in the shadows, so they don’t miss a thing. In addition, 6-axis color adjustment enables color, hue and saturation to be fine-tuned to suit individual preferences.

Features

The integrated Acer Display Widget simplifies modifying settings for creating a profile, organizing the viewing space via screen split and customizing settings for each application. Two HDMI ports and DisplayPort provide fast connection to a host of PCs.

Acer Game Mode has eight pre-set display modes to optimize visuals to suit the content displayed. These modes include Action, Racing, Sport, User, Standard, ECO, Graphic and Movie. Settings are easily accessed through a hotkey or the OSD settings menu.

The anti-glare VA panel provides wide viewing angles up to 178 degrees horizontally and vertically. To maximize viewing comfort, an ergonomic stand with 360° swivel, tilt and height adjustment increases viewing comfort. A quick-release design easily separates the monitor from its stand for VESA wall-mounting to free up desk space for game sticks, mice and more. Acer VisionCare encompasses flicker-less, blue-light filter and ComfyView technologies to help prevent flickering and screen glare as well as decrease blue light emissions.

Price & Availability

The Acer Nitro XZ2 Series monitors come with dual 3 W speakers and are available now at leading retailers with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices starting at $449.99 for the Nitro XZ322QU, $259.99 for the Nitro XZ272 and $199.99 for the Acer Nitro XZ242Q.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these releases, you can check out the official Acer product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!