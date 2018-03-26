Acer Unveils Chrometab 10 Tablet with QXGA IPS Touch Display

The First Chrome OS Tablet for Education

Acer has unveiled their latest Chrometab 10 tablet, the first Chrome OS tablet specifically for education. That means it will be used in classrooms to expand and enhance student learning. Which is why the tablet comes with a 9.7-inch QXGA resolution touch display. That is 2048 x 1536 pixels with a 264 ppi density, ensuring that there is more than enough room for productivity. Furthermore, the added screen space provides clear and bright colours that makes content easy to read.

“The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 combines advances in hardware and application support to enable more meaningful learning for an even wider range of students,” said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. “The new Acer Chromebook Tab 10 encourages students to discover new ways of understanding the world

around them.”

What Other Features Does the Acer Chrometab 10 Have?

The Chrometab 10 measures 172.2 x 238.2 mm and is only 9.98mm thick. It weighs in at 550 grams, but has the essentials for students. That includes a front 2-megapixel HD camera for web conferencing, with a rear 5-megapixel camera for video and photo capture.

Moreover, the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 comes standard with a Wacom EMR stylus. This enables students to write notes, capture ideas or easily draw and share content with classmates. This Wacom EMR stylus embeds in the chassis dock for secure storage as well. Furthermore, unlike other stylus pens, it does not require a battery and is resistant to accidental drops. Speaking of battery, the Chrometab 10’s battery life lasts up to 9 hours. Which is more than enough for a full-day of school.

As for the processor inside, it uses the OP1 Processor that integrates dual-core Cortex A72 and quad-core Cortex-A53 processors. It also includes 4GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage. Network connectivity capabilities includes 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi and can connect to displays and other devices via Bluetooth 4.1. There is also a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port for up to 5Gbps transfer rates and has a microSD card for further storage expansion.

How Much is the Acer Chrometab 10 (D651N)?

The new Acer Chromebook Tab 10 (D651N) will be available to education and commercial customers in the UK from June. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please visit www.acer.com.

