Acer Unveils the Predator Thronos Gaming Battlestation

King-Sized Gaming Chair

Acer is announcing several products at IFA 2018. However, one product under their Predator line is definitely the most jaw-dropping of the bunch. This is the new Predator Thronos, a complete gaming battlestation with triple monitor support and a gaming chair.

Needless to say, this machine is quite heavy physically (485 lbs) and will hit the wallet hard as well. The built-in movable overhead monitor bracket supports up to three 27-inch monitors. So gamers can truly be immersed whether they are playing racing games or Minecraft.

Since users will be gaming on this for hours, Acer designed it to be comfortable. That is why it can recline up to 140 degrees and has an extending footrest. It also has lights all over and vibrates in sync with the in-game audio. There is also a keyboard and mice board in front since it is for PC gamers primarily after all.

The demo rig at IFA has a separate Predator desktop beside the Thronos. Which means the system is not housed inside the chair itself. Unfortunately, that means there will be cables all over the place as you connect the display to the system. Although, the overhead mount for the monitors does hide the connector and power cables, with extension ports hooked up at the back of the chair.

How Much is the Acer Thronos?

Acer did not reveal pricing yet, but expect it to fetch quite a bit more than your standard gaming chair.