Company Announces Plans To Use Fortnite For Job Interview

When I turned 16 my parents gave me a pretty simple choice. Either get a job or get out of the house. Ok, they were not quite that brutal about it, but they make it pretty clear that further education or not, I was expected to start earning my way in life. I quickly got my CV together (as thin as it was) and within a week or so of putting myself out there, I had an interview.

The interview was a pretty basic premise. Sit down. Tell me about yourself. Why do you want to work here? I daresay most of you will know the drill. What it didn’t involve, however, was playing a video game. In a report via PCGamesN though, one advertising firm is doing exactly that.

So… Tell Me About Your Kill To Death Ratio?

French-based advertising firm Dare.Win has revealed that it is advertising 5 internship positions within the company. As part of the interview process though, candidates will have to play a round of Fortnite with them. The idea behind it is that the firm wants to evaluate your decision-making abilities. What better way to do that than in a video game.

The concept is that they will look to see how you interact, what your tactical decisions are and how you work in a team. So, if you die within 60 seconds having not even picked up a single weapon in anger, the chances are you won’t get a callback. Alternatively though, if you achieve a Victory Royale, you might get a chance to proceed further.

There Are Some Catches

Well, the big catch is that you have to play it with them on the PS4. Why? Well, because they are one of the companies clients. The plus side is though that they also work for various other companies including YouTube and Bacardi. Therefore, the next step on the interview process might be drinking rum while watching YouTube.

Playing Fortnite isn’t an obligatory part of the internet, but if you would like to check out more details, you can visit the website here.