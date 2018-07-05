ADATA Announces New Range of Charging Products

New Range of ADATA Charging Products

ADATA may be expanding their XPG gaming line with new hardware, but they are also expanding with new power charging products. The new range includes the CW0100 Qi-certified wireless charging pad, CV0525 and CV0172 car chargers, and the CU0480QC charging station. All ideal for users on-the-go who wish to keep their devices charged up.

What Features Does the CW0100 Have?

Users can expect fast charging support up to 10W on the ADATA CW0100. These are Qi-certified and can wirelessly charge devices up to two times faster than 5W wireless chargers. This means users can save up to one hour waiting for the charge to complete.

ADATA also adds smart features on the CW0100, which can detect whether the metal on top of it is a device that should be charged. It will automatically cease charging when objects are detected, so there are no issues with over heating or accidents.

It is compatible with the latest smartphones with built-in Qi wireless charging capabilities. This includes the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus, as well as Samsung S9 and S9 Plus.

What Features Does the CV0525 and CV0172 Car Chargers Have?

The CV0525 features a total of 5 USB ports and offers two primary ports for the driver as well as front seat passenger. The three other ports can extend to the backseat passengers with the use of extension cables. This makes it ideal for road trips so that users do not have to keep on swapping devices to charge one at a time.

The charger supports Quick Charge 3.0, which can charge a smartphone from 0 to 80% in about 35 minutes. Built with a Smart IC chip, the charger can detect how many devices are connected at any given time to ensure optimal charging for all devices, while also preventing overheating.

ADATA also offers the CV0172 for those with more basic needs. This one only has two USB ports, providing 2.4A current output for charging. For peace of mind, the charger is also equipped with overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and short circuit protection.

What Features Does the CU0480QC charging station Have?

The ADATA CU0480QC charging station provides a versatile all-in-one solution for traveling users. It also simplifies the effort by offering an array of USB cables to charge multiple devices.

There are five USB ports in total, which comprise of one USB-A port with Quick Charge 3.0, three standard USB-A ports, and one USB-C port.

The charging station also features an intelligent detection system that knows how many devices are connected at any given time. Underneath, it also has an anti-slip coating to keep it firmly in place and has an LED indicator for function.