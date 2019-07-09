ADATA Announces the Ultimate SU650 M.2 2280 SATA SSD

ADATA is adding a new M.2 solid-state drive option they are calling the Ultimate SU650. Unlike their other recent XPG offerings however, this one is SATA and not NVMe. That means it does not leverage PCIe x2/x4 and thus, transfer speeds cap out at around 550/510MB/s read/write.

The fact that it uses an M.2 2280 form factor however, still makes it a convenient option. The 2280 form factor means it only measures 80mm long and is 22mm wide. There are no cables to attach, and it takes up a lot less space.

The drive itself supports intelligent SLC caching and features Low-density parity-check (LDPC) error correcting code technology. Additionally, it uses 3D TLC NAND flash with a Mean-Time Before Failure (MTBF) of 2 million hours.

What Capacity Options are Available for the Ultimate SU650?

ADATA offers the Ultimate SU650 in 120 GB, 240 GB, and 480 GB capacities. These drives are for typical use so there are no larger 1TB and 2TB options. Although, ADATA does offer those capacity options for their XPG gaming SSD options. They also have a 1TB option for the Ultimate SU800 NVMe SSD drive.

How Much is the ADATA Ultimate SU650 M.2 SSD?

There is no official pricing information at this time. However, expect the drive to be competitively priced amongst budget SATA M.2 SSDs.