ADATA Launches the SU750 2.5″ SATA SSD

Using TLC 3D NAND with SLC Caching

ADATA first previewed their SU750 SSD back in CES 2019 and it is finally available. The drive uses the standard 2.5″ form factor and SATA 6Gb/s interface. It displaces the previously launched SU700 and provides exceptional SATA speeds at a reasonable price range.

It utilizes a Realtek controller with 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND and has SLC caching. Expect performance speeds of up to 550MB/s read and up to 520MB/s write. Furthermore, ADATA claims that these are more resistant to vibration (1500G/0.5ms). So your data should be safe even if this is inside a laptop for travel.

What Capacity Options are Available for the SU750?

The SU750 is initially available in three different size options, starting at 256GB. The larger capacity options include 512GB as well as 1TB.

As with all ADATA SSDs, it includes free Toolbox and Migration software. This not only allows users to keep track of their SSD’s health, but also transfer their current drive contents to the new drive. It is especially useful for those moving from a traditional HDD OS drive to a new SSD drive. Furthermore, it is simple and easy to use, requiring very little in terms of technical know-how.

How Much is the ADATA SU750?

ADATA did not reveal pricing information at this time.