ADATA Launches XPG INFAREX K20 Gaming Keyboard

/ 1 hour ago

New RGB Mechanical Keyboard from ADATA

ADATA is adding a new product to their XPG gaming line up called the Infarex K20.  This is an RGB backlit mechanical gaming keyboard which uses Kailh “blue” mechanical switches. This provides an audible tactile feedback which is comfortable for touch typists. It also has a 50 million key stroke lifetime. So it should last a long time before users can wear it out, even when gaming,

Like any worthy gaming keyboard, the XPG Infarex K20 has complete anti-ghosting capability. Which means users will not see any phantom inputs they did not press when holding down mutiple buttons. All of this is via USB type-A connection as well, which is also where the LED is powered through.

The layout of the keyboard itself is a standard 104-key ANSI and each key is individually backlit. Additional features are accessible with the use of the Fn combo keys. For instance, the Fn+F1 through F7 are the media shortcut keys. F1 + F9 toggles the N-key rollover. This enables multiple simultaneous input over USB without the usual input limitation. Furthermore, there are 11 lighting mode presets.

How Much is the ADATA XPG Infarex K20 Mechanical Keyboard?

ADATA did not reveal any official pricing information at this time. However, this article will be updated once that information is available.

