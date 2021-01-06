ADATA Prepares for DDR5 Memory Launch

ADATA Technology, a manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, mobile accessories, gaming products, electric power trains, and industrial solutions, is gearing up to bring next-generation DDR5 memory modules to market to offers users a significant upgrade in speed, capacity, as well as increased bandwidth per CPU cores. ADATA has been working closely with two leading motherboard makers, MSI and Gigabyte, to ensure an optimized experience through ensuring synergies between ADATA’s DDR5 modules and their latest Intel platforms.

ADATA DD5 Memory

In parallel to developing the new memory modules, ADATA has also been working closely with two leading motherboard makers MSI and Gigabyte, its long-term strategic partners, to ensure their new platforms can take full advantage of DDR5. Among other initiatives, ADATA, MSI, and Gigabyte have been conducting joint testing and research to guarantee optimum DDR5 overclocking on the latest Intel platforms to meet gamers’ discerning standards. ADATA and the motherboard above makers will be launching DDR5 modules and DDR5-compliant motherboards simultaneously to offer high performance to a wide range of users, including enterprises, gamers, and creators, to name a few.

Faster Performance & Higher Capacities

With the arrival of 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, and processors with evermore cores, memory modules must keep up with these developments to ensure optimized computing. As a result, ADATA has been focused on developing next-generation DDR5 memory modules that will offer enhanced speeds, capacities, and increased bandwidth per CPU cores. ADATA’s DDR5 memory will deliver speeds of up to 8400MT/s and come in capacities of up to 64 GB. The modules will also come with error-correcting code (ECC) functionality for enhanced accuracy and reliability and power management functionality for improved energy efficiency with an energy consumption reduction of up to 1.1V.

For more information on ADATA and their various memory products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!