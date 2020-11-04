ADATA Reveals its SE770G External SSD with RGB

ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules and NAND Flash products, has today announced the launch of the ADATA SE770G RGB external solid state drive (SSD). Performance-driven and bold, SE770G features USB3.2 Gen 2 and Type-C connectivity, read/write speeds of up 1000/800 MB/s, and a spacious panel of RGB lighting.

The SE770G isn’t the typical run-of-the-mill external SSD. With a spacious panel of RGB, it will light up workspaces at home and on the go with a glorious cube-patterned effect. In the past, external SSDs were relegated to the shadows while other RGB-adorned peripherals and devices took the spotlight on peoples’ desktops. With the SE700G, it is now the time for external SSDs to shine.

With USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity, the SE770G delivers read/write speeds up to 1,000/800 MB/s, which is up to 12.5 times faster than traditional external hard drives. This means it can transfer a 10 GB 4K video file in just 20 seconds. The SE770G also sports USB Type-C connectivity, which means hassle-free plugging-in due to its symmetrical connector design that goes in right the first time, every time, regardless of orientation. Beyond general productivity, gamers will also appreciate the SE770G. On top of its stylist RGB lighting, it can be hitched up with gaming consoles for expanded storage and faster game loading times.

Support

Android[3], macOS, and Windows, the SE770G supports them all. Users can enjoy their videos, photos, music, and everything else at any moment, and easily share them across multiple devices.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ADATA has not confirmed a specific release date nor price for their new SE770G External SSD. – If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out the official ADATA website via the link here!

