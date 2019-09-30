ADATA XPG Invader PC Case Review

ADATA XPG Invader PC Case Review

The ADATA XPG case range is one of the fastest developing on the market right now. Their new XPG Invader comes with a pretty cool name, but does it have what it takes to invade the space under, next to, or on top of your desk? Well, if you like a bit of tempered glass, a bit of ARGB lighting, and good hardware support, then you’ll be more than happy with what it has to offer. It may not reinvent the market, but it’s certainly ticking all the right boxes for the current PC gaming market.

XPG Invader

The case isn’t completely over-run with ARGB lighting. What it does have, however, is a small ARGB lightings strip in the base of the front panel, giving it a dose of underlighting. Furthermore, with room for an ATX motherboard, a good size graphics card, and plenty of storage, it’ll give you everything you need in a high-end gaming PC. ADATA has also treated the XPG Invader with a tempered glass window, PSU shroud, and good cable routing too, which certainly adds to the appeal.

Features

● Comes in Black or White
● Brushed Aluminum with Side Glass Panels
● Front ARGB downlight
● XPG Prime™ ARGB Combo Controller
● Versatile I/O Ports
● High Airflow Design with Pre-Installed Fans
● Dust Filters with Detachable Magnetic Design
● Tool-Less Design
● Supports Radiators of up to 360mm in Front
● Supports Radiators of up to 240mm on Top

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official XPG Invader product page here.

What XPG Had to Say

“The XPG INVADER is a sleek and versatile mid-tower chassis that sports a tool-less design, high-airflow layout, and a front RGB downlight that can be personalized with the XPG Prime™ ARGB Combo Controller.” – ADATA

