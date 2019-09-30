ADATA XPG Summoner Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

When you’re looking for a high-end mechanical gaming keyboard, you really are spoilt for choice these days. A few simple questions are all you need though. Do you want Cherry switches, do you want a wrist rest, an aluminium chassis and RGB lighting? If yes, then keep on reading. Now, I’ll admit, there are a few keyboards that tick all those boxes. Most of the time, it simply comes down to the aesthetics, so will you like what ADATA has to offer?

ADATA XPG Summoner

The XPG Summoner is certainly well equipped. It comes with a choice of Cherry MX RGB switches. There’s Silver, Blue and Red, ticking all the favourites for the PC gaming market. All the premium features are taken care of too. There’s a magnetic detachable wrist-rest, multimedia controls, macros, passthrough, and more. On paper at least, the XPG Summoner is up there with the best of the best! Now, let’s dive in for a closer look at what it has to offer.

Features

● CHERRY MX RGB Key Switches

● 7 Pre-Defined RGB Modes

● Magnetic Ergonomic Wrist Rest

● Media Control Key

● Macro Keys

● 100% Anti-Ghosting Keys

● Sandblasted Aluminum Frame Design

● USB Passthrough

● 9 Replaceable Red Keycaps

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ADATA XPG Summoner product page here.

What ADATA XPG Had to Say

“Winning is about having the right weapons and a gaming keyboard is an essential part of any arsenal. The XPG SUMMONER gaming keyboard with CHERRY MX switches and Per-Key RGB backlighting is just what you need.” – XPG

What’s in the Box?

The keyboard comes very nicely packed. The box is durable, and on the interior, there are two protective cardboard sections as well as two thick foam blocks. The keyboard also comes wrapped in protective plastic.

You’ll find the keyboard, which comes hard-wired with two USB cables (one for PC and one for USB pass-through), 9 x custom red gaming keycaps and a pulling tool, as well as a detachable magnetic mounting wrist rest.