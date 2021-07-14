ADATA XPG Unveil MAGE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

XPG, the gaming arm of ADATA, has today announced the launch of its brand new MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard. The MAGE is a keyboard equipped with linear and quiet mechanical Red Switches and lots of RGB flair, but has been specifically created so that it won’t break the bank.

ADATA XPG MAGE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The XPG MAGE sports a clean and timeless design built with high-quality aluminium and featuring a smooth gunmetal grey finish. What’s more, the keyboard is equipped with per-key RGB lighting that shines on through across the keyboard for dazzling flair. The XPG MAGE is compatible with XPG PRIME software. This software allows users to customize settings, individual RGB lighting, and macros, all from one convenient place.

Features

Responsive and Quiet Mechanical Red Switches

Featuring linear and quiet Red mechanical key switches, the XPG MAGE is great for both gaming and typing. They deliver smooth responsiveness and accuracy and have no tactile bump in the middle to allow a faster actuation and overcome noises. The XPG MAGE also sports full anti-ghosting capability that does away with conflicting signals or missed key presses.

Detachable Type-C Cable

The XPG MAGE comes with a detachable 1.8 meter (5.9 ft) Type-C to Type-A cable that offers better portability, faster cleanup, and easier replacement.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ADATA has not confirmed how much the XPG Mage mechanical keyboard will cost but has suggested that regional availability should begin within the next few days. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this and other XPG products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

