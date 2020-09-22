ADATA XPG Unveils its SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4 RGB Memory

XPG, a provider of systems, components, and peripherals for gamers, eSports pros, and tech enthusiasts, today announces the XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4 RGB memory module. Delivering speeds of up to 5000Hz, the XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme isn’t just about performance but also form with its solidly constructed heat sink with gorgeous geometric lines, dazzling RGB lighting, and a stunning reflective surface.

ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4 RGB Memory

Manufactured with only the highest quality chips and PCBs, the SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme offers the pinnacle in stability, reliability, as well as speeds of up to 5000 MHz. What’s more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. The SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme is a looker too with the combination of its indented geometric lines, triangular RGB light bar, and a polished and electroplated surface with a mirror-like sheen. The SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme comes as a dual kit with a capacity of 8 GB per module and in two performance variants, 4800 MHz and 5000 MHz.

Features

With the XPG RGB Sync app or a RGB software from a major motherboard brand, users can switch between three RGB modes – Static, Breathing, and Comet. In addition to the three modes, users can also set it to Music mode to sync with their favorite tunes.

The SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme has full XMP 2.0 compatibility to make overclocking effortless when installed on PCs that also support XMP 2.0. XMP 2.0 support means users have more ways to access memory overclocking, including directly from the operating system rather than via more complex BIOS settings.

● Blazing Fast Speed

● Solid Construction

● Elegant Geometric Styling

● RGB Your Way

● Supports Intel® Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 2.0

● Ready for AMD- and Intel-based systems

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing ADATA XPG hasn't confirmed any specific regional release dates nor prices for their brand new DDR4 memory modules.

