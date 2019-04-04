Adobe After Effects Now Has Impressive Content Aware Fill

Automatically Removes Elements in Videos

Adobe Photoshop’s impressive Content Aware Fill is finally available in their After Effects video editor program.

It basically intelligently assesses the area that needs fixing, then it automatically fills it with relevant pixels. All based on surrounding data and in proper context.

In fact, it is so convincing that you may not even notice there was editing involved. Is there a distracting element at the back of a video you shot? This feature can easily remove it. Do you want to remove moving traffic in a scene? It is possible. You can probably make your own convincing ‘Omega Man’ film with this.

Original

After Content-Aware Fill

It can even remove rocks and debris in an otherwise pristine field, improving your landscape shots. See it in action for yourself below:

When Will This Feature be Available in Adobe After Effects?

It is actually available now with the latest update. Simply download the latest version of After Effects v16.1 through Adobe Creative Cloud to get started with the tool.

Adobe just waited until April 1st passed by. Which is understandable considering such a feature would be like magic for many folks that it might seem fake.