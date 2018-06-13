Advertising Standards Upholds Complaints Against YouTube

Advertising Standards Authority Upholds Several Complaints Made Against YouTube

If YouTube has been under scrutiny for anything in the last year, with the exception of continually ruining the lives of its content creators, then it’s the problem of advertising on the video hosting site.

Initially, YouTube’s concern was regarding inappropriate (or questionable) content posted on the site with advertisement videos for far more wholesome products. These advertisers are not keen to be associated with anyone or anything even mildly controversial. It can, therefore, be something of a double-edged sword.

Let’s face it, if YouTube has anything in abundance, it’s controversial content! Therefore, managing this is a very tricky business. One that the video hosting site hasn’t always got right.

It seems, however, that YouTube’s advertising algorithm may have again blundered. The Advertising Standard Authority (ASA) in the UK has upheld several complaints issued against the video hosting site. Specifically, that age-inappropriate adverts were applied to videos of a significantly more benign content.

Horror Trailers Played Between Disney Clips and Lego Tutorials

In a report via the BBC, several parents contacted the ASA regarding advertisement videos played during what should have been very innocent playlists.

Reports made suggested that during playlists for Disney song clips or even lego tutorials, a horror film trailer was being played. One which incidentally has a 15 age certification.

This is an unusual step from the norm with YouTube. Despite this though, the ASA has upheld every complaint made. What that actually means though is a little unclear.

At this point, it seems that everyone is blaming everyone else. Sony, who is the distributor for the aforementioned horror movie is blaming YouTubes infamous algorithm. Google, who owns YouTube, appears to be blaming Sony for providing faulty information. Specifically in regards to the subject and content for advertising they use.

We do not yet know what action the ASA will take. Yet alone who they will punish. We will though, of course, keep you up to date as this progresses.

What do you think? Who is at fault here? What should the punishment be? In addition, have you ever experienced something like this on the video site? – Let us know in the comments!