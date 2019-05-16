Aerocool Cylon Mini RGB Tempered Glass Gaming Case Review

Aerocool Cylon Mini RGB

The budget PC case market has always been pretty competitive. However, Aerocool has long been one of the strongest champions when it comes to delivering products that are kind to your wallet. Sure, like any brand, they have their premium models too. However, the Cylon Mini RGB comes in at around £35, making it pretty affordable for those on a tight budget.

It’s likely to appeal to those short on space too. It’ll only support a mini-ITX or mATX motherboard, but that does mean it can keep the size down. Short on price, short on size, it could be the ideal chassis for a first-time PC for the kid’s room; no doubt the tempered glass and RGB will appeal to gamers too.

Features

Unique Front Panel: Elegant backslash LED with 13 lighting modes on the front panel. Six RGB flow lighting modes. Seven solid colour modes.

Tempered Glass Side Panel: Comes with a full tempered glass side panel to showcase the inside of your rig.

Convenient Access to Your Media: Quick and easy access to LED effect controls, 1 x 3.0 USB, 1 x 2.0 USB, power button, HD audio and microphone all from the top panel.

Air Cooling: Supports air cooling at the front and rear of the case. 1 x 8cm rear fan included.

Storage Capability: Supports up to two 3.5" HDDs and three 2.5" HDDs/SSDs.

Easy Maintenance: Removable PSU dust filter and top panel magnetic dust filter for easy cleaning.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Aerocool Had to Say