Aerocool Features Impressive Systems And Chairs At EGX 2018

Aerocool is, without a doubt, one of the biggest names in terms of PC design and components. While you may be aware of their hardware components though, what you might not realise is that they also have a hand in a lot of other areas. This includes some of the most impressive chairs we saw at EGX this year.

Partnership!

Aerocool attended the event in partnership with box.co.uk to show some of the various system builds they had using various of the Aerocool brand components. This included their chassis designs, coolers, components, peripherals and, perhaps one of the biggest pieces of eye-candy, their RGB style gaming chairs.

Gaming Chairs!

The gaming chairs on display included models such as the Aerocool AC120 Air RGB. This chair has RGB lighting built into the perimeter which runs off an independent power pack which can be charged as/when you wish to use it in a wired or wireless setting. Given that these chairs cost only something in the region of £250, in comparative terms, these represent excellent value!

There are, of course, other designs of chairs available for you to try. All of these are set up on systems which have games set-up and running with headsets so you can try them all out in the full-on gaming experience.

Gaming PCs

At the Aerocool booth, there were 5 PCs all set-up and fully connected playing some of the most popular games around at the moment. If you do plan to visit their booth, you will find the staff who are excellent knowledgeable in their products who will be more than happy to help you out with any enquiries you might have!

In addition, staff from box.co.uk are also in attendance should you wish to discuss any of the systems on sale!

Can I Still Visit?

EGX is running until the 23rd of September at the NEC in Birmingham. Tickets are available at the door or online! Should you wish to attend you’ll find a lot of interesting things. Not only in terms of gaming but PC technology in general!

For more details on the show, you can visit the official EGX ticket website here!

If you do visit, be sure to check out the Aerocool stand and tell them eTeknix sent you!