Aerocool Playa Slim RGB PC Case Review

Aerocool Playa Slim

There are loads of big PC cases out there already. However, Aerocool has decided to slim things down with their new model, the Playa Slim. Now, I’m not overly keen on the product name, it sounds like it’s trying too hard to be cool. However, the case its self holds a lot of promise. For those building a compact gaming PC for the living room or LAN gaming events, it may fit the bill perfectly.

It features a slim design but still has room for an mATX motherboard, 5.25″ optical drive, 3.5″ and 2.5″ drives, an SFX PSU and more. However, the slim nature means that it’ll only support a slim form factor GPU. Personally, with a chassis like this, I’m more inclined to use something like an AMD Ryzen 2400G APU, but the choice is really yours either way.

Features

Slim Form Factor

Horizontal or Vertical Placement

RGB Front Panel

Built-in RGB Controller

Supports 80mm Fans

Supports SFX PSU

5.25″ Optical Bay (optional)

Low-profile GPUs only

What Aerocool Had to Say

“With an ultra-slim and compact design, the Playa Slim packs a punch both visually and performance-wise. Capable of mounting a low profile graphics card, this case gives you the ability to game without limitation. Must use low profile bracket to install graphics card.” – Aerocool

RGB

It comes with a funky bit of RGB on the front too, which can be adjusted using the built-in RGB button on the front of the chassis. Check it out below, then move on to the next page for a closer look at what the Playa has to offer!