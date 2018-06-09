Aerocool Prepare to Launch Impressive new Coolers and Chassis

Aerocool Computex 2018

There are so many impressive products at this year’s show, and many of them are from Aerocool. First up, we have their new range of coolers. Now, if I remember exactly, these aren’t the final product, but an indication of what we can expect in the coming months.

Their new 120mm radiator design features a new reservoir hybrid design. Improved hoses and a tight overall design are welcome improvements on their older models. Now, the star of the show is the new pump. It features an exposed design with a clear window, tonnes of RGB lighting, and a low profile bracket design.

The colours are really nice, and it’ll all sync up in the usual ways with other Aerocool hardware.

Moving on, they also have the larger 240mm design, again with the same aesthetic, but bigger and better for higher TDP cooling.

For those who like wind over water for cooling, their new air cooler is looking pretty slick.

It comes with a neat and tidy black finish, their stylish new fan, with ring RGB lighting, as well as lighting on the top too.

Chassis

Their upcoming chassis range is looking sharp too. They’re just prototypes right now, so they can get feedback.

However, the mini-ITX one on the left looks fantastic, with a small footprint and a slick RGB front panel design.

The other models expand to all your usual shapes and sizes, offering mATX, as well as ATX solutions. The big difference is the front panel designs. The RGB lighting is nicely integrated, some more understated than others, but we really hope to see more of them come to market soon.

I do like this one too, it’s a little in your face but would make for a cool looking gaming rig.

Their new budget chassis is shaping up nicely too, with tempered glass, RGB lighting, and an mATX form factor.

Aerocool GLO

My favourite chassis, however, is the GLO. It features a slick aluminium design, which provides a really clean and stylish look. The RGB has been moved from the front to the edge of the front panel too. Rather than feeling “in your face” it’s somehow more subtle.

A little more in your face, however, is the interior. The crystal clear side panel gives an amazing view of the interior, meaning you can easily show off your hardware. There’s 240/280mm radiator support in the front, 360mm in the bottom, 120mm in the rear. You’ll notice the PSU is mounted up top though, a big change from the more common bottom mount these days. Furthermore, the PSU and storage drives in the top are hidden behind a shroud, keeping things looks smart.

There’s plenty of ventilation around the side too, helping keep the front panel design tidy. It’ll be on the market soon, expected to be around £75.

Prices and Availability

No word on prices just yet, but everything you see here is either launching now of within the next quarter. Stay tuned for more information and reviews in the coming weeks.

4K Video Coverage

Computex 2018 Coverage

We would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors Aerocool, Synology, and Alphacool. Remember, you can check out even more Computex 2018 coverage on eTeknix.com here, as well as our latest 4K video coverage on our YouTube channel. You’ll find our social media links below. Follow us for even more information, teasers, previews, updates and more!