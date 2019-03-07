AeroCool Reveal New Klaw Mid-Tower Chassis

AeroCool Klaw Mid-Tower Chassis

One of the main key factors in a system design is picking the right chassis for your needs. While to the beginner this might not sound too important, if you really want to get your system-build how you want it, the chassis is arguably the single-most important component.

With this in mind, AeroCool has just released their new ‘Klaw’ design which looks to tickle your aesthetic fancy with a snazzy design and RGB lighting effects.

Key Features

The key features, as per the official product page (which you can check out here), include the following;

Equipped with two full tempered glass side panels to showcase the inside of your rig

Comes with two 12cm Addressable RGB fans in the top and one 12cm Addressable RGB fan in the rear of the case

Addressable RGB can be controlled using LED control button, RGB remote control, or Addressable RGB motherboard

Supports liquid cooling in the front and rear of the case

Dual chamber design for improved ventilation

What Do We Think?

With a retail price of around £79.99, the Klaw is a very attractive proposition both aesthetically and on your wallet. Admittedly, the RGB lighting might be a bit too much for some, but for a chassis of this type, the design looks very solid and certainly, at least in my opinion, not unattractive.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!