AeroCool Reveal New Klaw Mid-Tower Chassis
Mike Sanders / 9 hours ago
AeroCool Klaw Mid-Tower Chassis
One of the main key factors in a system design is picking the right chassis for your needs. While to the beginner this might not sound too important, if you really want to get your system-build how you want it, the chassis is arguably the single-most important component.
With this in mind, AeroCool has just released their new ‘Klaw’ design which looks to tickle your aesthetic fancy with a snazzy design and RGB lighting effects.
Key Features
The key features, as per the official product page (which you can check out here), include the following;
- Equipped with two full tempered glass side panels to showcase the inside of your rig
- Comes with two 12cm Addressable RGB fans in the top and one 12cm Addressable RGB fan in the rear of the case
- Addressable RGB can be controlled using
LEDcontrol button, RGB remote control, or Addressable RGB motherboard
- Includes a 10-port hub with PWM control functions
- Supports liquid cooling in the front and rear of the case
- Dual chamber design for improved ventilation
What Do We Think?
With a retail price of around £79.99, the Klaw is a very attractive proposition both aesthetically and on your wallet. Admittedly, the RGB lighting might be a bit too much for some, but for a chassis of this type, the design looks very solid and certainly, at least in my opinion, not unattractive.
What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!