AeroCool Reveals the Cylon 4F CPU Cooler

Aerocool is one of the biggest and best-known names in CPU coolers and whenever they release a new product onto the market, they always have our full attention.

With the formal announcement of the Cylon 4F air cooler, however, we certainly have something a little different. Not only does it look to provide some impressive cooler performance, but it also comes packed with some very attractive aesthetics including, of course, ARGB compatible lighting.

AeroCool Cylon 4F CPU Cooler

As their latest air cooler release, the Aerocool Cylon 4F looks to provide a practical solution for performance and functionality. The main fan ‘hub’ attaches via a link ‘hook’ clip which means no fumbling around with fiddly hooks.

In addition to this, however, it comes with more than a few features that certainly make this stand-out as a cooler that isn’t only about the looks!

Features

Some of the key features of the Aerocool Cylon 4F include:

Black anodized aluminum fin-stack

Four 6 mm-thick copper heat pipes

120 mm fan featuring ARGB lighting

Fan Speed – 800 to 1,800 RPM – 26.1 to 52.5 CFM

Noise output – 14 to 26 dBA.

Compatible up to 145 Watts

126.5 mm x 76 mm x 155 mm (WxDxH).

AM4, LGA115x, and LGA2066 socket compatibility

Although the official website for the product hasn’t been launched yet, you will undoubtedly find it via the link here in the very near future!

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, Aerocool hasn’t confirmed an MSRP for the Cylon 4F air cooler. Based on their prior releases, however, and the functionality offered in this particular design, we’d expect this to retail for something in the region of £50.

While just how good it is as a cooler still remains to be seen, one thing is abundantly clear. As an air cooler, this looks really good. We hope to have a review sample landing in the very near future, so be sure to check out our website for when we put this brand new cooler through its paces!

