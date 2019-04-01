Aerocool Tor Pro Chassis Giveaway [Worldwide] – It’s Hip to Be Square

/ 45 mins ago
Aerocool Tor Pro Chassis Giveaway [Worldwide] - It's Hip to Be Square

Aerocool Tor Pro Chassis Competition

Tired of your boring old chassis with its lame round looking fans? Then get a load of the new Aerocool Tor Pro chassis worth £93.99. This behemoth is capable of housing a full-tower system, with multiple expansion cards, plenty of storage and other high-end hardware. However, it also features tempered glass, addressable RGB fans, and those frankly fantastic square fan surrounds. This isn’t an April Fools either, the fans are round, it’s all just in the mounting of them. Either way, they look superb.

Features

  • Full tempered glass front side and front panels to showcase the inside of your rig
  • Comes equipped with three 14cm Addressable RGB Edge fans in the front and one 14cm Addressable RGB Edge fan in the rear of the case
  • Addressable RGB fans can be controlled using LED control button, RGB remote control, or Addressable RGB motherboard
  • Supports E-ATX motherboards for maximum performance
  • Includes a 10-port hub with PWM control functions
  • Supports liquid cooling in the front, rear, and bottom of the case and the side of the PSU cage

For full specifications, check out the official product page here.

What Aerocool Had to Say

“Premium full tower case with a full tempered glass side panel and front panel to showcase the inside of your rig. Comes equipped with three 14cm Addressable RGB Edge fans in the front and one 14cm Addressable RGB Edge fan in the rear of the case.”

4K Glorious Video

How To Enter

Aerocool Tor Pro Chassis Giveaway [WORLDWIDE]

It’s Hip To Be Square

