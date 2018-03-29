Affordable 1080P Gaming System For Under £500

HD Gaming for less than £500

Following on from our 720p system which we will link below, we decided to expand on the concept of an affordable gaming system even further. Once again, with the utilization of the new Ryzen processors, we have been able to build a PC capable of a strong gaming performance.

In this instance, however, we decided to push the boat and the budget out a little bit further to see if an HD 1080p gaming system was possible. With the excellent Ryzen 5 2400G processor, an affordable 1080p gaming system is achieveable within the reasonable budget of less than £500.

Ryzen 5 2400G

For this system, we made use of the brand new 2nd generation Ryzen 5 2400G processor. As per the Ryzen 3 2200G this also includes a Vega architecture APU which means that for the price of a processor, you also have access to a strong video processing chip. With a stronger processor though, obviously comes better performance speeds.

Between these 2 systems, there are clear differences with this one being circa £100 more. That being said though, we decided to spend our money wisely to try and get the most ‘bang-for-buck’ system possible.

Key differences!

Utilising our larger budget to reach the maximum potential we looked to either change or improve on the specification of our 720p system.

Ryzen 5 2400G processor replaces the Ryzen 2200G

Doubled the RAM from 8GB to 16GB.

The utilization of a larger system chassis.

An upgrade to the Power Supply.

Of these changes, the processor and RAM amount are clearly the key differences, but we feel the little extra, if you can afford it, is well spent.

UK Pricing

CoolerMaster MasterBox Q300L

CoolerMaster MasterWatt Lite 400W PSU

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G APU

ASRock AB350M-HDV Motherboard

WD Blue 1TB Hard Drive

ADATA XPG SX6000 256GB NVME SSD

ADATA XPG Gammix D10 8GB DDR4 2400MHz

US Pricing

CoolerMaster MasterBox Q300L

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G APU

ASRock AB350M Pro4 Motherboard

WD Blue 1TB Hard Drive

ADATA XPG SX6000 256GB NVME SSD

ADATA XPG Gammix D10 16GB DDR4 2400MHz

What do we think?

We’re very keen to get this running on some gaming benchmark tests. We will, of course, look to do some comparative tests with our 720p sub-£400 system which you can read more about here.

Ultimately, however, if you are looking to get your very own gaming PC, either system is a very viable option.

What do you think? Impressed with this system? Which system do you think provides the best value for money? – Let us know in the comments!